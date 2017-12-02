Amid accusations, Roy Moore fighting for campaign cash

NEW YORK (AP) — Alabama Republican Roy Moore is fighting to raise campaign money for the final-weeks sprint to Election Day. The Senate candidate’s allies say traditional GOP donors have rejected appeals for cash in recent weeks, as Moore has been hit with allegations of sexual misconduct.

Fundraising reports filed Friday reveal that Moore is losing the money race to Democrat Doug Jones. And he’s losing badly.

Moore raised $1.7 million from Oct. 1 to Nov. 22. His Democratic challenger raised $9.9 million over the same period.

The disparity has allowed Democrat Doug Jones to dominate the Alabama airwaves and get-out-the-vote efforts with the Dec. 12 election fast approaching.