AP FACT CHECK: Trump on monuments, econ; Moore on accusers

December 10, 2017 11:38 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The orbit of odd political claims stretched from Utah canyons to the looming Alabama Senate race to crazy-as-usual Washington in recent days.

That’s what The Associated Press found when scrutinizing an assortment of statements from President Donald Trump and others last week.

For one, Trump held out the prospect of 6 percent growth, considered a fantasy by mainstream economists.

And he justified his decision to shrink national monument lands in Utah in part by saying the move will restore Native Americans’ rights to sacred land. But those rights are secured by the protections he is rolling back.

In addition, earlier comments by Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore about his decades-old behavior with teens drew scrutiny that dominated the last leg of the campaign for Alabama’s election.

EDITOR’S NOTE _ A look at the veracity of claims by political figures

