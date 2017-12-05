Listen Live Sports

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s aggressive immigration enforcement

December 5, 2017 6:48 pm
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — On immigration enforcement, the Trump administration is eager to show that it is getting the “bad dudes” out, as the president vowed to do.

So when immigration officials came forward Tuesday to produce statistics showing an aggressive arrest record, they pointed to a focus on serious criminals. An AP Fact Check finds that arrests of people with criminal convictions are indeed up. But arrests of people without such convictions are up much more.

ICE says 105,736 of the people arrested had criminal convictions, up 12 percent from 94,751 a year earlier. Arrests of non-criminals rose at a much faster clip, nearly doubling to 37,734 from 19,683.

