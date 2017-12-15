Listen Live Sports

AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

December 15, 2017 12:13 am
 
2 min read
This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean, published in the past week, Dec. 8 through 14.

Mexico’s Tigres soccer team clinched the country’s championship title against Monterrey as Argentina’s Independiente took the Copa Sudamericana title over Brazil’s Flamengo. Fans lit flares and players threw each other up into the air in celebration.

The feast day of “La Morenita,” the Catholic icon Our Lady of Guadalupe, Mexico’s most popular religious and cultural image, was held on Dec. 12. In Haiti, Catholics took part in a procession in observance of the Feast of the Immaculate Conception.

Venezuela’s late President Hugo Chavez’s image stood tall over Caracas during mayoral elections, in which the ruling party captured a majority of the seats. President Nicolas Maduro said opposition parties would be banned from future elections as punishment for boycotting the races.

Honduras’ opposition presidential candidate Salvador Nasralla held rallies after the election court still had not declared a winner of the Nov. 26 election.

In Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, many homeless shun shelters because they have strict rules and have fallen into disrepair. Across the city, inmates celebrating the Christmas season decked out their cells with holiday decorations, using materials they had access to. One of the country’s most wanted drug and arms traffickers, Marcelo Fernando Pinheiro Veiga, was arrested in Encarnacion, Paraguay.

Chile’s Palestinian community protested President Donald Trump’s recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital at the U.S. embassy in Santiago. Argentines protested lawmakers trying to reform the pension system, saying legislation would cut pensions and retirements as well as aid for some poor families, and threatened to call a general strike if approved.

Curated by photojournalist Arnulfo Franco in Panama City. On Twitter: @arnulfofranco https://twitter.com/arnulfofranco

AP photographers and photo editors on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

