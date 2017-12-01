Listen Live Sports

AP sources: Trump considers replacing Tillerson with Pompeo

December 1, 2017
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senior U.S. officials say President Donald Trump is considering replacing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to lead off a realignment of his national security team.

The officials say such a plan calls for Tillerson to be replaced by the director of the CIA, Mike Pompeo, who would then be replaced by Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas. The officials spoke about the possible changes on condition of anonymity.

Publicly, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders didn’t confirm or deny that Trump was considering replacing Tillerson. Trump himself wouldn’t directly answer when asked if he wanted Tillerson to stay on the job.

Tillerson left Exxon Mobil as CEO to join the administration. Replacing the understated former oil man could significantly shift the tone and direction of Trump’s foreign policy.

