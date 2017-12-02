Listen Live Sports

APNewsBreak: Longtime Michigan Rep. Sander Levin to retire

December 2, 2017 10:08 am
 
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democratic Rep. Sander Levin of Michigan, who has served in Congress for nearly 35 years, won’t seek re-election to a 19th term.

Three Democrats told The Associated Press Levin plans to make the retirement announcement Sunday at his annual holiday party. The Democrats spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity to discuss private talks.

The 86-year-old Levin has sat on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee for almost 30 years. He was the top Democrat on the panel from 2010 through 2016 and was chairman during passage of the federal health care law.

Levin has represented varying parts of suburban Detroit since the early 1980s. He’s been involved with tax, health care, trade and manufacturing issues over his career.

His brother Carl was a longtime U.S. senator.

