Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Argentina dismisses navy chief amid submarine investigation

December 16, 2017 11:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina has dismissed the head of its navy as part of the investigation into the disappearance of a submarine with 44 crew members aboard last month.

State news agency Telam said Saturday that Defense Minister Oscar Aguad had requested Adm. Marcelo Srur step down while authorities look into what happened to the ARA San Juan, which disappeared Nov. 15.

An internal navy investigation led to the suspension of two commanders this week.

Authorities say an explosion occurred near the time and place where the sub disappeared in the South Atlantic. The navy is no longer looking for survivors although a multinational operation continues to search for the vessel.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring implications of the cybersecurity executive order.

Advertisement

It was sailing from the southernmost port of Ushuaia to the coastal city of Mar del Plata when it went missing.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC chief visits Argentine nuclear plant

Today in History

Dec. 15, 1998: House announces Clinton impeachment

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.5070 0.0217 5.76%
L 2020 26.8012 0.0535 9.23%
L 2030 30.5827 0.1023 13.61%
L 2040 33.2854 0.1317 15.71%
L 2050 19.2702 0.0870 17.63%
G Fund 15.5244 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1315 -0.0030 3.33%
C Fund 37.6209 0.3370 20.49%
S Fund 48.0689 0.5502 17.67%
I Fund 30.1911 -0.1282 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.