Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Army soldier dies from injury suffered in training exercise

December 13, 2017 1:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — An Army soldier has died from severe injuries he suffered during “live fire” training at Fort Stewart.

Officials at the Army post in southeast Georgia said in a news release that 31-year-old Sgt. Michael Trask of Olalla, Washington, died Tuesday at a hospital in nearby Savannah.

Trask was in critical condition when he was hospitalized Dec. 6 after being hurt during a nighttime training exercise in which soldiers fired weapons using live ammunition.

Fort Stewart spokesman Kevin Larson declined to comment Wednesday on how Trask got injured, citing an open Army investigation.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Trask was an infantry soldier assigned to the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division. The Army said he arrived at Fort Stewart two years ago and had served overseas in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Related Topics
Defense Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NORAD volunteers poised to track Santa

Today in History

1918: Wilson makes first presidential visit to Europe

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4921 0.0036 5.76%
L 2020 26.7720 0.0079 9.23%
L 2030 30.5349 0.0140 13.61%
L 2040 33.2261 0.0169 15.71%
L 2050 19.2328 0.0106 17.63%
G Fund 15.5214 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0682 -0.0085 3.33%
C Fund 37.4464 0.0591 20.49%
S Fund 47.8254 -0.1048 17.67%
I Fund 30.3180 0.0234 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.