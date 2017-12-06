Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

As Baltimore murders soar anew, mayor talks of a turnaround

December 6, 2017 2:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — With Baltimore homicides nearing a 2015 record, the city’s mayor says steps are being taken for a speedy turnaround.

Mayor Catherine Pugh said Wednesday that the latest crime figures are now “trending in the right direction.” Her statement came just weeks after she described Baltimore’s violence as “out of control.”

The city has recorded more than 320 homicides so far this year, a figure now approaching the 344 killings in all of 2015.

Pugh says a crime-fighting initiative launched Oct. 30 appears to be chipping away at the scourge. She says authorities have begun focusing on five troubled zones, and directors from 30 departments have begun meeting daily to make crime-reduction a top priority.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Maryland’s governor announced plans to crack down on gangs and repeat violent offenders.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

W.Va. National Guard practices swift water rescues

Today in History

1884: Washington Monument completed

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4491 -0.0123 5.76%
L 2020 26.6726 -0.0339 9.23%
L 2030 30.3526 -0.0688 13.61%
L 2040 32.9960 -0.0900 15.71%
L 2050 19.0832 -0.0605 17.63%
G Fund 15.5144 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0938 0.0235 3.33%
C Fund 36.9482 -0.1369 20.49%
S Fund 47.5889 -0.3664 17.67%
I Fund 30.1634 -0.0651 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.