Brazil president postpones SE Asia trip after minor surgery

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian President Michel Temer is postponing a trip he had scheduled for next month to Southeast Asia following minor surgery for a narrowing of his urethra, his office announced Thursday.

Temer had been scheduled to visit Vietnam, Singapore, East Timor and Indonesia between Jan. 5 and 13.

The presidential press office said doctors told Temer that the trip would be too exhausting so soon after the surgery. They said Temer would be all right to travel after Jan. 20, the office said.

Temer underwent the surgery Wednesday at Sirio-Libanes Hospital in Sao Paulo. He was expected to return to Brasilia on Friday.

In October, Temer had surgery to reduce an enlarged prostate that had caused a urinary obstruction and in November the 77-year-old president underwent an angioplasty procedure to implant stents in three coronary arteries.