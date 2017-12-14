Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Brazil president postpones SE Asia trip after minor surgery

December 14, 2017 5:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian President Michel Temer is postponing a trip he had scheduled for next month to Southeast Asia following minor surgery for a narrowing of his urethra, his office announced Thursday.

Temer had been scheduled to visit Vietnam, Singapore, East Timor and Indonesia between Jan. 5 and 13.

The presidential press office said doctors told Temer that the trip would be too exhausting so soon after the surgery. They said Temer would be all right to travel after Jan. 20, the office said.

Temer underwent the surgery Wednesday at Sirio-Libanes Hospital in Sao Paulo. He was expected to return to Brasilia on Friday.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

In October, Temer had surgery to reduce an enlarged prostate that had caused a urinary obstruction and in November the 77-year-old president underwent an angioplasty procedure to implant stents in three coronary arteries.

Related Topics
Government News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Family plays with Discovery Agents app in national forest

Today in History

Dec. 14, 1962: Mariner 2 flies by Venus

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4986 0.0065 5.76%
L 2020 26.7833 0.0113 9.23%
L 2030 30.5517 0.0168 13.61%
L 2040 33.2467 0.0206 15.71%
L 2050 19.2454 0.0126 17.63%
G Fund 15.5224 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1246 0.0564 3.33%
C Fund 37.4304 -0.0160 20.49%
S Fund 47.9083 0.0829 17.67%
I Fund 30.3682 0.0502 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.