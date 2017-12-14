Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Brazil’s Temer fails to get pensions reform vote this year

December 14, 2017 1:47 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

SAO PAULO (AP) — A pension reform that’s key to the economic agenda of Brazilian President Michel Temer won’t come to a vote this year, lowering the chances he can get it passed before leaving office.

Chamber of Deputies Speaker Rodrigo Maia said on Thursday he aims put the bill to a vote on Feb. 19, but even that is far from certain. And passage may become harder as the October 2018 general election nears.

Temer is struggling to get the 308 votes needed to pass the measure, which would require most people to work more years to receive full benefits. The embattled leader says the reform is needed so that Brazil can achieve sustainable growth, but it has met widespread resistance.

Temer’s current popularity is in single digits, though he’s maintained support from business leaders and most lawmakers.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Maia, who is an ally of the president, said he believes the austerity bill can be approved a week after Brazil stops to celebrate Carnival next year.

“We will debate this topic in a transparent way. This time, even in an electoral year, it can be approved,” Maia said.

“Ideally we would vote now, but time will help us clarify,” he added. “We don’t have the votes today.”

Rating agency Moody’s said in a statement that the delay “raises the chances that the reform is not approved next year, given the uncertainty around the presidential elections.”

Moody’s rates Brazil Ba2, which is in the speculative range.

Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who leads pre-election polls, post, is one of the main critics of Temer’s pension reform, though da Silva could be barred from running if a court upholds a corruption conviction.

        Coast Guard Cyber Command ‘just as important as cutters and aircraft’

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver performs underwater cutting operations

Today in History

Dec. 14, 1962: Mariner 2 flies by Venus

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4986 0.0065 5.76%
L 2020 26.7833 0.0113 9.23%
L 2030 30.5517 0.0168 13.61%
L 2040 33.2467 0.0206 15.71%
L 2050 19.2454 0.0126 17.63%
G Fund 15.5224 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1246 0.0564 3.33%
C Fund 37.4304 -0.0160 20.49%
S Fund 47.9083 0.0829 17.67%
I Fund 30.3682 0.0502 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.