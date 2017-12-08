Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Burial in Kentucky for newly identified Pearl Harbor victim

December 8, 2017 5:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The remains of a recently identified Kentucky sailor who was killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor 76 years ago will be buried with full military honors.

A statement from the Defense Department says 35-year-old Navy Fireman 1st Class Samuel W. Crowder’s remains will be interred Saturday in Louisville. Crowder’s nephew said the fallen sailor will be buried beside his mother.

Crowder was one of 429 crewmen on the USS Oklahoma who died when it was hit with torpedoes and capsized on Dec. 7, 1941. The Navy couldn’t identify most of the remains, which were buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.

The unidentified remains were exhumed in 2015. Crowder was identified in August by matching DNA with relatives, dental comparisons and circumstantial evidence.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Defense Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Architect of the Capitol lights Christmas tree

Today in History

1941: Japan bombs Pearl Harbor

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4537 0.0118 5.76%
L 2020 26.6824 0.0310 9.23%
L 2030 30.3699 0.0618 13.61%
L 2040 33.0179 0.0807 15.71%
L 2050 19.0977 0.0544 17.63%
G Fund 15.5164 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0799 -0.0374 3.33%
C Fund 37.0601 0.1151 20.49%
S Fund 47.7578 0.3784 17.67%
I Fund 30.0362 0.0561 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.