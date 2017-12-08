Listen Live Sports

California lawmaker resigns after bathroom sex assault claim

December 8, 2017
 
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Assemblyman Matt Dababneh is resigning after a lobbyist alleged he sexually assaulted her in a bathroom.

The Los Angeles Democrat says in his resignation letter Friday that the allegation is not true but he no longer believes he can effectively serve his district. He says he’ll cooperate with investigators and believes he’ll be vindicated.

His resignation is effective Jan. 1.

Dababneh is the second lawmaker to step down following allegations of sexual misconduct. Democratic Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra resigned last month.

Lobbyist Pamela Lopez alleged at a news conference Monday that Dababneh pushed her into a single-stall bathroom during a Las Vegas social event and masturbated in front of her while asking her to touch him.

