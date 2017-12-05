Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Canada’s Trudeau says no rushing into trade talks with China

December 5, 2017 1:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BEIJING (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his country has high hopes for a trade agreement with China, but won’t be rushing into negotiations that could affect their economies for generations to come.

On the second day of a visit to Beijing, Trudeau told reporters Tuesday that Canada was “constantly engaged” on trade issues with China as part of exploratory talks on a trade pact launched two years ago.

There were hopes formal talks on an agreement would be announced during Trudeau’s visit, but it appeared that wasn’t going to happen.

Instead, Trudeau touted an agreement with China on the importance of battling climate change and upholding the 2015 Paris agreement.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Trudeau held talks with Premier Li Keqiang on Monday and was due to meet with President Xi Jinping later Tuesday.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA catches supermoon over D.C.

Today in History

1964: First Medal of Honor awarded for service in Vietnam

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 04, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4614 0.0022 5.76%
L 2020 26.7065 0.0020 9.23%
L 2030 30.4214 0.0004 13.61%
L 2040 33.0860 -0.0010 15.71%
L 2050 19.1437 -0.0012 17.63%
G Fund 15.5134 0.0031 2.12%
F Fund 18.0703 -0.0109 3.33%
C Fund 37.0851 -0.0387 20.49%
S Fund 47.9553 -0.1598 17.67%
I Fund 30.2285 0.1072 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.