Canada’s Trudeau says no rushing into trade talks with China

BEIJING (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his country has high hopes for a trade agreement with China, but won’t be rushing into negotiations that could affect their economies for generations to come.

On the second day of a visit to Beijing, Trudeau told reporters Tuesday that Canada was “constantly engaged” on trade issues with China as part of exploratory talks on a trade pact launched two years ago.

There were hopes formal talks on an agreement would be announced during Trudeau’s visit, but it appeared that wasn’t going to happen.

Instead, Trudeau touted an agreement with China on the importance of battling climate change and upholding the 2015 Paris agreement.

Trudeau held talks with Premier Li Keqiang on Monday and was due to meet with President Xi Jinping later Tuesday.