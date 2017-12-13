Listen Live Sports

Chicago to pay $31M to 4 men for wrongful convictions

December 13, 2017 1:41 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago City Council has approved a $31 million settlement to be shared by four men who each spent more than a decade in prison for the rape and murder of a prostitute before being exonerated by DNA evidence.

The police misconduct settlement approved Wednesday is one of the largest in the history of the city. Michael Saunders, Vincent Thames, Harold Richardson and Terrill Swift were between 15 and 18 years old when they were arrested in the 1994 strangulation death of Nina Glover.

In 2011, a judge overturned their convictions, setting Richardson and Saunders free after 17 years in prison. Swift and Thames had already been released after serving a dozen years.

An FBI report unsealed this year accused investigators of pressuring the then-teenagers during the investigation.

