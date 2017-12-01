Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Chinese drone maker denies giving data to government

December 1, 2017 4:45 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese company that is the world’s biggest maker of commercial drones is denying claims in a U.S. government document circulated online that it might be giving Beijing information about American law enforcement and utility companies.

DJI Ltd. denied suggestions in the document, posted on technology news websites, that it shared information about U.S. utility companies and other “critical infrastructure” with the Chinese government. A company statement said it doesn’t look at flight logs, photos or video “unless customers actively upload and share them with us.”

The dispute highlights growing concern among governments about potential risks associated with the flood of data generated by smartphones, social media and other technology, including drones.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from Air Force, DISA and DIA share insights on defense cloud computing

Related Topics
Business News Defense Government News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA installs Christmas tree in Washington headquarters

Today in History

1961: JFK authorizes CIA operation to overthrow Castro

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4702 0.0216 5.10%
L 2020 26.7370 0.0543 8.16%
L 2030 30.4886 0.1043 11.87%
L 2040 33.1751 0.1330 13.66%
L 2050 19.2042 0.0873 15.29%
G Fund 15.5093 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0291 -0.0286 3.44%
C Fund 37.1975 0.3157 16.90%
S Fund 48.2398 0.1822 14.35%
I Fund 30.3690 0.0459 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.