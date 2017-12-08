Listen Live Sports

Citizens’ group seeks US accountability for CIA renditions

December 8, 2017 3:45 am
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A self-appointed citizens group in North Carolina is working with current and former defense attorneys at Guantanamo Bay to highlight and denounce the U.S. government’s use of torture against terrorism suspects.

Brutal treatment of suspects in CIA custody has colored this week’s hearings of five men facing the death penalty for planning the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks that killed nearly 3,000.

One of the defendants’ attorneys was a guest speaker recently at an anti-torture teach-in hosted by The North Carolina Commission of Inquiry on Torture in Raleigh.

The nongovernmental commission plans public talks in North Carolina and Washington, D.C., and aims to issue a report next summer with recommendations for county, state, and federal officials.

