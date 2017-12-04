Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Congressman pledges to repay public funds that settled claim

December 4, 2017 3:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold of Texas is promising to pay back taxpayer money used to settle a sexual harassment claim brought by his former spokeswoman.

The four-term congressman told KRIS-TV in Corpus Christi , “I didn’t do anything wrong but I also don’t want the taxpayers to be on the hook for this.”

Lauren Greene, a former communications director for Farenthold, alleged in a 2014 federal lawsuit that she was sexually harassed and fired soon after complaining of a hostile work environment.

Politico first reported Friday that Farenthold used $84,000 in taxpayer funds from the House Office of Compliance to settle the claim.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from SBA, NARA and GSA share how to keep data secure in a hybrid environment

Advertisement

Farenthold said he’s taking out a personal loan to cover the settlement’s costs and promised to “hand a check” this week to House Speaker Paul Ryan “or somebody.”

___

Information from: KRIS-TV, http://www.kristv.com

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA catches supermoon over D.C.

Today in History

1945: Senate approves US participation in United Nations

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4592 -0.0110 5.76%
L 2020 26.7045 -0.0325 9.23%
L 2030 30.4210 -0.0676 13.61%
L 2040 33.0870 -0.0881 15.71%
L 2050 19.1449 -0.0593 17.63%
G Fund 15.5103 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0812 0.0521 3.33%
C Fund 37.1238 -0.0737 20.49%
S Fund 48.1151 -0.1247 17.67%
I Fund 30.1213 -0.2477 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.