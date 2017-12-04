Listen Live Sports

Correction: Killings by Police-Tulsa story

December 4, 2017 12:41 pm
 
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — In a story Dec. 1 about an open records request seeking documents related to use-of-force incidents and complaints the Tulsa police department has received from citizens, The Associated Press misidentified the organization that made the request. The request was filed by the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Inc., not the NAACP.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Civil rights organization seeks Tulsa police records on use-of-force, complaints

The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Inc. has filed an open records request with the Tulsa police department seeking documents related to use-of-force incidents and complaints it’s received from citizens

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A civil rights group has filed an open records request with the Tulsa police department seeking documents related to use-of-force incidents and complaints it’s received from citizens.

The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Inc. announced the request Friday and also is seeking copies of training manuals, community policing guidelines and records on stops and searches of suspects.

The group says it has been monitoring citizen concerns about excessive force since last September, when a white Tulsa police officer fatally shot an unarmed black man.

The officer, Betty Jo Shelby, was charged with manslaughter in the death of Terence Crutcher and was acquitted in May by a jury.

Prosecutors argued that Shelby overreacted. Videos from a patrol car dashboard and a police helicopter showed Crutcher had his hands in the air.

