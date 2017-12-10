Corsicans vote to elect new regional assembly

PARIS (AP) — Voters in the French Mediterranean island of Corsica voted Sunday to elect a new regional assembly — with victory expected for Corsican nationalists.

The nationalists on the once-restive island of 320,000 people want more autonomy from Paris but unlike those in nearby Catalonia, they aren’t seeking full independence for the time being.

Some 538 polling stations opened at 8 a.m. and closed at 6 p.m. as part of the final round of voting to elect 63 members of the new assembly that will be created on Jan.1, 2018.

On the ballot are nationalist issues such as amnesty for political prisoners, the recognition of Corsican as the official language alongside French and protections for locals who want to buy real estate on the popular destination the French refer to as the “Island of Beauty” that’s also rich in history and famed as the birthplace of Napoleon.

The nationalists comprise of an alliance between the more popular, moderate group led by Gilles Simeoni, 50, who wants devolved power and the fiery group of Jean-Guy Talamoni, 57 who aims to eventually get full autonomy for Corsica, though not immediately.

Simeoni’s “Pe a Corsica” party won 45.36 percent in the first round of voting.