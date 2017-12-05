Listen Live Sports

Crime commission recommends expanding DNA database

December 5, 2017 6:47 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia State Crime Commission has recommended expanding the list of crimes that require a convict’s DNA sample.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Monday that the legislation would add several misdemeanors to a DNA database. They include assault and battery, domestic assault and shoplifting.

Opponents of the measure argue that such an expansion would disproportionately affect minorities. It could also strain the budget.

DNA samples are already collected for some misdemeanor convictions. Most of those crimes are sex-related. But the list also includes resisting arrest and stalking.

All convicted felons must submit their DNA. People arrested on felony charges must provide a sample as well. Their DNA remains in the database only if they’re convicted.

Law enforcement officials often compare DNA recovered at crime scenes with state and national databases.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

