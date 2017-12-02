Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Democrat Tim Keller takes helm as Albuquerque’s new mayor

December 2, 2017 12:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Democrat Tim Keller took over as mayor of New Mexico’s largest city Friday amid rising crime and a struggling economy.

The former New Mexico state auditor promised to immediately make changes to Albuquerque’s troubled police department.

“We will support our law enforcement, get them the resources they need and bring trust back between our law enforcement and citizens,” Keller said in a speech at his inauguration ceremony at the Albuquerque Convention Center on Friday night

Keller has already made appointments including tapping former Rio Rancho Police Chief Mike Geier as Albuquerque’s interim chief and civil rights lawyer Oriana Sandoval as deputy city attorney. Keller said Sandoval will focus on immigrants and refugees in the city.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from Air Force, DISA and DIA share insights on defense cloud computing

Advertisement

Keller replaces Mayor Richard Berry, a Republican, who did not seek re-election after eight years in office.

The Albuquerque-born Keller is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and received his MBA from Harvard Business School. He takes over a city experiencing one of the largest number of homicides in decades and a rising violent crime rate.

The city also is under a federal court order to revamp its police department following more than 40 police shootings since 2010.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Customs and Border Protection K-9 inspects mail room

Today in History

1824: House elects John Q. Adams president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4592 -0.0110 5.76%
L 2020 26.7045 -0.0325 9.23%
L 2030 30.4210 -0.0676 13.61%
L 2040 33.0870 -0.0881 15.71%
L 2050 19.1449 -0.0593 17.63%
G Fund 15.5103 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0812 0.0521 3.33%
C Fund 37.1238 -0.0737 20.49%
S Fund 48.1151 -0.1247 17.67%
I Fund 30.1213 -0.2477 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.