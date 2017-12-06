Listen Live Sports

Dems ask Tillerson if Trump anti-Islam tweets put US at risk

December 6, 2017 2:31 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of House Democrats is calling on Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to tell them whether President Donald Trump’s frequent use of social media is putting U.S. diplomats and Americans traveling abroad at risk.

The 20 members of the Foreign Affairs Committee said in a letter sent Wednesday to Tillerson that they are extremely troubled over Trump’s retweets last week of a far-right group’s anti-Muslim videos.

They say the retweets are official statements from the Republican president and present “a serious danger” to Americans by promoting Islamophobia, stoking hatred of America and fueling the recruitment of “those who mean harm to our country and citizens.”

They want to know if the State Department contacted the White House to express concern that Trump’s retweets of the videos could trigger protests at U.S. embassies.

