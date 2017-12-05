Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Doctor tied to Sen. Menendez case could get 30 years or more

December 5, 2017 5:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for a prominent Florida eye doctor who became the nation’s highest paid Medicare provider say he should get 10 years or less for fraud. Prosecutors say Dr. Saloman Melgen deserves 30 years, arguing that he stole more than $100 million from federal taxpayers.

U.S. District Judge Kenneth A. Marra could put the 63-year-old doctor in prison for life.

The sentencing of Melgen is scheduled to begin Tuesday in West Palm Beach and could take three days. He was convicted on 67 counts in April.

Melgen also remains accused of bribing Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez. A federal jury in New Jersey failed to reach a verdict against the two men, and prosecutors haven’t said whether they’ll retry that case.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA catches supermoon over D.C.

Today in History

1964: First Medal of Honor awarded for service in Vietnam

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 04, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4614 0.0022 5.76%
L 2020 26.7065 0.0020 9.23%
L 2030 30.4214 0.0004 13.61%
L 2040 33.0860 -0.0010 15.71%
L 2050 19.1437 -0.0012 17.63%
G Fund 15.5134 0.0031 2.12%
F Fund 18.0703 -0.0109 3.33%
C Fund 37.0851 -0.0387 20.49%
S Fund 47.9553 -0.1598 17.67%
I Fund 30.2285 0.1072 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.