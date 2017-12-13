Listen Live Sports

Ecuador VP sentenced to 6 years in Odebrecht corruption case

December 13, 2017 5:40 pm
 
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador’s vice president has been sentenced to six years in jail after a court convicted him of accepting bribes from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.

The National Court ruled Wednesday that Jorge Glas was guilty of illicit association in a scheme to favor contracts from Odebrecht in exchange for $14.1 million.

Five others including Glas’ uncle accused in the plot were given the same sentence.

Dozens of Glas supporters gathered outside the court as the sentence was read. Glas has repeatedly denied that he received any money from Odebrecht.

Politicians across Latin America have been charged or are under investigation for purportedly taking bribes or illegal campaign contributions from Odebrecht over the last decade. The company has admitted paying bribes across the region and elsewhere to win public works contracts.

