Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Embattled Chicago schools chief quits amid ethics probe

December 8, 2017 7:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — The head of Chicago’s public schools system is stepping down amid allegations that he engaged in a “full-blown cover-up” to block an ethics investigation.

Chicago Public Schools CEO Forrest Claypool announced his resignation Friday at a news conference. He apologized but he didn’t take questions.

The resignation follows Inspector General Nicholas Schuler’s recommendation that Claypool be fired. He concluded Claypool had lied during a probe by denying he’d asked an attorney to alter a bill for legal advice on an ethics issue.

Claypool is a close friend of Mayor Rahm Emanuel and his resignation is the latest embarrassment for the mayor who tapped him to run the nation’s third-largest school district after Claypool’s predecessor, Barbara Byrd-Bennett, became embroiled in a bribery scandal that landed her in prison.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

SecDef Mattis cheers on Army football team

Today in History

1941: FDR delivers 'date which will live in infamy' speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4537 0.0118 5.76%
L 2020 26.6824 0.0310 9.23%
L 2030 30.3699 0.0618 13.61%
L 2040 33.0179 0.0807 15.71%
L 2050 19.0977 0.0544 17.63%
G Fund 15.5164 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0799 -0.0374 3.33%
C Fund 37.0601 0.1151 20.49%
S Fund 47.7578 0.3784 17.67%
I Fund 30.0362 0.0561 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.