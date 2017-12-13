EPA chief jets to Morocco to help promote fossil fuel use

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the Environmental Protection Agency flew to Morocco to help encourage the North African kingdom to import liquefied natural gas from the United States.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt was accompanied by four staff members on the trip this week, which the agency said also included bilateral meetings with government officials about updating an Environmental Work Plan included in the U.S.-Morocco Free Trade Agreement.

An EPA employee with direct knowledge of Pruitt’s travel expenses told The Associated Press the trip cost nearly $40,000. The staffer spoke on condition of anonymity, citing concerns of retaliation.

Pruitt’s frequent government-funded travel and other spending are already under review by EPA’s inspector general. Pruitt has said his expenses are all justified.

Advertisement

EPA did not respond to questions about whether Pruitt flew first class.