EPA chief sweeps office for bugs, installs high-tech locks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the Environmental Protection Agency used public money to have his office swept for hidden listening devices and bought sophisticated biometric locks for additional security.

The spending items, totaling nearly $9,000, are among a string of increased counter-surveillance precautions by EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. The EPA’s inspector general is already investigating Pruitt’s $25,000 purchase of a custom made sound-proof privacy booth added to his office to deter eavesdropping on his phone calls.

An accounting of Pruitt’s spending for the bug sweep and pricey locks was provided to The Associated Press by an EPA employee who spoke on condition of anonymity, citing concerns of retaliation.

EPA spokesman Jahan Wilcox defended the spending Monday, saying Pruitt has been the target of an “unprecedented amount of threats against him.”