EPA to hold more hearings on planned Clean Power Plan repeal

December 6, 2017 5:49 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says it will hold three additional public hearings on its intention to nullify an Obama-era plan to ratchet down planet-warming carbon emissions.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced Wednesday that it will take comments on its proposed repeal of the Clean Power Plan at upcoming hearings in San Francisco, Gillette, Wyoming, and Kansas City, Missouri.

The dates, times and venues have not yet been announced.

Coal boosters and environmentalists squared off last month at a two-day hearing in Charleston, West Virginia. EPA officials said the strong response there prompted the need for more hearings.

The Clean Power Plan sought to ratchet down emissions from coal-fired power plants. EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt questions the consensus of climate scientists that burning fossil fuels is the primary cause of global warming.

