Ethics panel expands probe into GOP Rep. Farenthold of Texas

December 8, 2017 3:29 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Ethics Committee is expanding its investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Republican Rep. Blake Farenthold of Texas.

The committee says it will investigate whether Farenthold sexually harassed a former member of his staff and retaliated against her for complaining. The committee also will review allegations that Farenthold made inappropriate statements to other members of his official staff.

Lauren Greene is a former communications director in the congressman’s office. She alleged in a 2014 federal lawsuit that she was sexually harassed and fired soon after complaining of a hostile work environment.

Farenthold says he is “confident this matter will once and for all be settled and resolved.”

