European Central Bank leaves rates, stimulus plans unchanged

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank has left its interest rates and stimulus measures unchanged as it looks ahead to the delicate matter of ending its bond-purchase program next year.

Investors are now waiting for President Mario Draghi’s news conference Thursday for clues about when and how the bond stimulus might end. The bank decided in October to reduce the purchases to 30 billion euros ($35 billion) a month from 60 billion euros and to extend them at least until September, or longer if necessary.

The ECB has tried to reassure markets that its stimulus will be withdrawn slowly to not disrupt the economy.

The bank’s governing council left its key benchmark for lending to banks at zero. The rate on deposits it takes from commercial banks remained at minus 0.4 percent.