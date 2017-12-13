Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Ex-polygamous sect leader gets nearly 5 years in fraud case

December 13, 2017 12:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A former polygamous sect leader has been sentenced to nearly five years for his role in carrying out an elaborate food stamp fraud scheme and for escaping home confinement while awaiting trial.

U.S. District Judge Ted Stewart said Wednesday during a hearing in Salt Lake City that Lyle Jeffs deserved the 57-month prison sentence because his behavior shows he doesn’t respect U.S. laws and puts his allegiance to his brother and the sect’s imprisoned prophet, Warren Jeffs, above everything else.

Lyle Jeffs said he accepted responsibility for his mistakes and that he erred in not properly researching food stamp fraud laws.

He had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit benefits fraud and failure to appear.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring implications of the cybersecurity executive order.

Advertisement

Prosecutors accused Lyle Jeffs of running a scheme to divert some $11 million in food-stamp benefits to a communal storehouse and front companies.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NORAD volunteers poised to track Santa

Today in History

1918: Wilson makes first presidential visit to Europe

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4921 0.0036 5.76%
L 2020 26.7720 0.0079 9.23%
L 2030 30.5349 0.0140 13.61%
L 2040 33.2261 0.0169 15.71%
L 2050 19.2328 0.0106 17.63%
G Fund 15.5214 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0682 -0.0085 3.33%
C Fund 37.4464 0.0591 20.49%
S Fund 47.8254 -0.1048 17.67%
I Fund 30.3180 0.0234 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.