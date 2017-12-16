Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Ex-union boss in Mexico moved from custody to house arrest

December 16, 2017 3:38 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The former head of Mexico’s powerful teachers union was transferred early Saturday from custody to house arrest while she fights a years-old legal case involving alleged money laundering, a move that prompted speculation about a possible political deal ahead of next year’s elections.

Elba Esther Gordillo was moved before dawn from a medical clinic where she was being held to her penthouse apartment in a tony neighborhood of Mexico City, where a 24-hour guard was to be posted.

Images in local media showed Gordillo, 72, being moved on a stretcher covered by a white sheet. The exact nature of her health status was not immediately clear, but her lawyer has said she suffers from a chronic degenerative condition.

Gordillo was arrested in 2013 on suspicion of embezzling millions of dollars from the union. A money laundering charge is still pending nearly five years later, and she has not been convicted.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Foro TV quoted her attorney Marco Antonio del Toro as saying the legal case against her “does not have the slightest basis” and her innocence will be established “in time.”

In recent days, the federal Attorney General’s Office dropped its appeal of a court order granting Gordillo house arrest.

That came shortly after a political party she founded joined a coalition with the governing Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, ahead of July 1 elections.

Del Toro denied there was any political deal behind the scenes. “This is absolutely a legal issue. It has no connotation of a political order,” he said, according to Foro TV.

PRI presidential candidate Jose Antonio Meade echoed that sentiment this week, saying that “correlation is not coincidence, correlation is not causality.”

The National Alliance Party that Gordillo helped create had moved to distance itself from the former union boss after her arrest.

        More senior executive reassignments are likely coming, Interior deputy says

Before her fall from grace, Gordillo, commonly referred to as “the teacher,” was known for her lavish lifestyle — designer clothes and handbags, properties in Southern California worth millions of dollars — as well as for being a behind-the-scenes political power broker in Mexico.

Gordillo was arrested after she tried to mobilize union members against educational reforms that sapped much of the syndicate’s power when they were implemented by the nascent administration of President Enrique Pena Nieto, who is also from the PRI.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC chief visits Argentine nuclear plant

Today in History

Dec. 15, 1998: House announces Clinton impeachment

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.5070 0.0217 5.76%
L 2020 26.8012 0.0535 9.23%
L 2030 30.5827 0.1023 13.61%
L 2040 33.2854 0.1317 15.71%
L 2050 19.2702 0.0870 17.63%
G Fund 15.5244 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1315 -0.0030 3.33%
C Fund 37.6209 0.3370 20.49%
S Fund 48.0689 0.5502 17.67%
I Fund 30.1911 -0.1282 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.