Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Families blame state in veterans home Legionnaires’ outbreak

December 13, 2017 7:40 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

QUINCY, Ill. (AP) — Eleven families are suing the state for negligence saying a fatal Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in 2015 and continued problems at a western Illinois veterans’ home were preventable.

The families, who spoke to Chicago’s WBEZ , are seeking changes to the state-run Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy, where the outbreak two years ago killed 12 and sickened dozens more. Despite pledges from Gov. Bruce Rauner to fix the problem, about half a dozen new Legionnaires’ cases since then.

“When’s it going to stop?” said Jana Casper, a daughter of World War II veteran Gerald Kuhn, who died in the 2015 outbreak. “How many more people are going to have to die before they can get to the bottom of what’s causing it?”

Rauner, a Republican who took office in 2015, said in a Wednesday statement that his administration is “deeply concerned” and has taken critical steps, including following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

“We are committed to ensuring the residents get the care and treatment they deserve in a safe living environment,” Rauner said.

The bacteria that cause Legionnaires’ disease grow in warm water and are often present in water supplies. The veterans home underwent a nearly $5 million rehabilitation of its water treatment plant after the 2015 outbreak.

Experts have praised those changes, but still call the continued problems with Legionella bacteria “troubling” and “unusual.” Several people contracted Legionnaires last year.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did commend Illinois’ action plan, officials found the home’s plumbing system still poses a “potential risk” for the disease and “completely eradicating Legionella is very challenging.”

Meanwhile, both Democratic U.S. senators from Illinois called for a review of leadership at the facility. Sen. Dick Durbin wants the facility closed until the water system is safe, something Secretary of State Jesse White echoed Wednesday.

“As a veteran, I find it especially frustrating that people who served our country should have to deal with this outrageous situation,” White said in a statement.

        More senior executive reassignments are likely coming, Interior deputy says

Calls for further investigation and independent audits grew on Wednesday, both from Rauner’s GOP challenger state Rep. Jeanne Ives, and Democratic rivals in the March primary.

Related Topics
Government News Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver performs underwater cutting operations

Today in History

1918: Wilson makes first presidential visit to Europe

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4921 0.0036 5.76%
L 2020 26.7720 0.0079 9.23%
L 2030 30.5349 0.0140 13.61%
L 2040 33.2261 0.0169 15.71%
L 2050 19.2328 0.0106 17.63%
G Fund 15.5214 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0682 -0.0085 3.33%
C Fund 37.4464 0.0591 20.49%
S Fund 47.8254 -0.1048 17.67%
I Fund 30.3180 0.0234 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.