Farenthold to retire from House amid harassment accusations

December 14, 2017 11:05 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Republicans say that Texas GOP Rep. Blake Farenthold won’t seek re-election next year. The lawmaker is under pressure from sexual misconduct allegations that surfaced three years ago but have come under renewed focus.

Mike Bergsma is Republican county chairman in Farenthold’s home county of Nueces. He tells The Associated Press that Farenthold campaign manager Joseph Walter told him Thursday that the lawmaker is not seeking re-election.

Another Republican in Washington confirmed that Farenthold is retiring. The source spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a decision that the congressman had not officially announced.

A former Farenthold aide sued him in 2014, claiming sexually suggestive comments and behavior.

Three members of Congress facing sexual harassment accusations announced their resignations last week.

