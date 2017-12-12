Listen Live Sports

FBI agent removed from Russia probe called Trump an ‘idiot’

December 12, 2017 10:02 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — An FBI agent removed from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative team over politically charged text messages referred to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as an “idiot.”

The Associated Press reviewed dozens of text messages between FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok (struhk) and FBI lawyer Lisa Page. The Justice Department turned the messages over to Congress on Tuesday.

Strzok was among the agents working with Mueller to investigate potential coordination between Trump and the Russia campaign. He was also heavily involved in the investigation last year into Democrat Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

The text messages ended in late 2016, months before Mueller’s appointment.

Strzok left the team last summer after the texts were discovered.

