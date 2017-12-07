Listen Live Sports

FBI director heads to Hill after Trump’s attacks on agency

December 7, 2017 3:42 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The competing pressures facing FBI Director Christopher Wray will be on display when he testifies before the House Judiciary Committee.

Wray’s Thursday appearance comes days after President Donald Trump slammed the FBI as a biased organization whose reputation “is in tatters.” Democrats may push Wray to respond to the attack.

Republicans will likely echo Trump’s concerns about bias in the special counsel investigation into Trump campaign ties to Russia. They’ve seized on revelations that an FBI agent was removed from Mueller’s team because of anti-Trump text messages.

It’s a tough spot for Wray, who has been on the job just four months.

With Justice Department leaders staying silent publicly, it fell to Wray to defend the agency, in an internal email to FBI employees.

