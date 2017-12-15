Listen Live Sports

Federal agent to file another appeal for McDonald's shooting

December 15, 2017
 
HONOLULU (AP) — The Honolulu prosecutor’s office plans to try a federal agent a third time for the shooting death of a man in 2011, while the agent plans to appeal again.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that agent Christopher Deedy appealed the attempt at a third trial, but the Hawaii Supreme Court denied him on Thursday.

Deedy’s attorney, Thomas Otake, said that they will be appealing the ruling again to a federal court or directly to the U.S. Supreme Court.

City Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro said he is gratified that the state Supreme Court agrees there is legal and factual basis to allow another retrial.

Deedy is accused of shooting 23-year-old Kollin Elderts inside a McDonald’s restaurant after a verbal confrontation escalated into a physical one.

Deedy, based in Washington, D.C., was in Honolulu to provide security for a multinational conference.

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com

