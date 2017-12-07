Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Florida police shoot, kill suicidal 71-year-old man

December 7, 2017 6:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Police say officers shot and killed a suicidal 71-year-old man who came out of his home in Florida and refused commands to drop his shotgun.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Coral Spring police received notification Wednesday that Roger Page was threatening suicide and that he had weapons inside this home in a Fort Lauderdale suburb.

The SWAT team responded to the home and negotiators were able to get him to come out of his house. He was shot by two officers when he refused commands to drop his weapon.

He died at the scene. No officers were injured.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

The names of the officers weren’t released.

The sheriff’s office is investigating. No additional details were available.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Webb telescope emerges from cryogenic test chamber

Today in History

1884: Washington Monument completed

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4419 -0.0072 5.76%
L 2020 26.6514 -0.0212 9.23%
L 2030 30.3081 -0.0445 13.61%
L 2040 32.9372 -0.0588 15.71%
L 2050 19.0433 -0.0399 17.63%
G Fund 15.5154 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1173 0.0235 3.33%
C Fund 36.9450 -0.0032 20.49%
S Fund 47.3794 -0.2095 17.67%
I Fund 29.9801 -0.1833 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.