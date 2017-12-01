Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Flynn scheduled to plead guilty to lying to FBI

December 1, 2017 9:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former national security adviser Michael Flynn is scheduled to plead guilty to making false statements to the FBI.

A plea hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. EST. The Justice Department announced Friday that the hearing will take place before U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras at a D.C. federal courthouse.

Court documents released Friday show Flynn has been charged with a single count of “willfully and knowingly” making false statements to the FBI on Jan. 24.

Prosecutors with the office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller say Flynn falsely stated to the FBI that he had not discussed sanctions with the then-Russian ambassador to the United States.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from SBA, NARA and GSA share how to keep data secure in a hybrid environment

Advertisement

Flynn is the fourth person charged in connection with Mueller’s investigation.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Customs and Border Protection K-9 inspects mail room

Today in History

1824: House elects John Q. Adams president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4702 0.0216 5.10%
L 2020 26.7370 0.0543 8.16%
L 2030 30.4886 0.1043 11.87%
L 2040 33.1751 0.1330 13.66%
L 2050 19.2042 0.0873 15.29%
G Fund 15.5093 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0291 -0.0286 3.44%
C Fund 37.1975 0.3157 16.90%
S Fund 48.2398 0.1822 14.35%
I Fund 30.3690 0.0459 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.