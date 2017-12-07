Listen Live Sports

Former Cambodia opposition leader sued over Facebook post

December 7, 2017 12:47 am
 
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A lawyer for Cambodia’s military has filed a lawsuit against former opposition leader Sam Rainsy a day after the prime minister said he should be charged with treason.

The lawyer says the complaint filed Thursday accuses Sam Rainsy of inciting the military to not follow orders, insulting military leaders and causing depression of the armed forces.

In a Facebook post this week, Sam Rainsy called on soldiers not to obey any “dictators” if they are ordered to shoot innocent people. Prime Minister Hun Sen took issue with the post.

Sam Rainsy lives in exile. His former political party was dissolved by the courts last month, meaning Hun Sen will face no serious opposition in next year’s election.

The government has sought to neutralize opponents and critics ahead of the polls.

