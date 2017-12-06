Franken denies allegation he forcibly tried to kiss woman

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Al Franken is denying an accusation by a former Democratic congressional aide that he tried to forcibly kiss her after a taping of his radio show in 2006.

The Minnesota Democrat says in a statement that the allegation — reported by Politico — is “categorically not true.”

The woman, who’s not identified by name, says Franken pursued her after her boss had left and she was collecting her belongings.

She says she ducked to avoid his lips. And she says Franken told her: “It’s my right as an entertainer.”

Franken says in his statement that the idea he’d claim such behavior as a right as an entertainer is “preposterous.”

The senator is facing a Senate Ethics Committee investigation into previous claims by other women that he groped them.