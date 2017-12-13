Listen Live Sports

Franken, soon-to-be-gone, but back at Senate job

December 13, 2017 4:32 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Al Franken is the Senate’s dead man walking. He’s still doing his day job despite his soon-to-be-gone status.

The two-term Minnesota lawmaker said last week he will resign amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and in the face of vanishing support from fellow Democrats. Franken was back at work this week, casting a vote in the Senate, participating in a committee hearing and attending a senators-only luncheon with Democrats.

Franken listened intently Tuesday as an expert panel talked about the high cost of prescription drugs and spoke about his work to allow the government to negotiate lower drug prices under Medicare.

Franken said his colleagues “will have to carry forward this work after I’m gone” and urged them to do so. He later posed for pictures with high school students.

