Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

French President Macron visits Algeria to boost cooperation

December 6, 2017 6:45 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is traveling to Algeria for a one-day working visit aimed at boosting the security and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Macron plans to walk the streets of Algiers city center Wednesday before meeting with Algerian Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia and President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

They will discuss the situation in Algeria’s troubled neighbor, Libya, as well as cooperation on the fight against extremism in the Sahel region, according to the French presidency.

Last February, then-presidential candidate Macron raised the topic of France’s troubled relationship with former colony Algeria, calling the colonization of Algeria a “crime against humanity”.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

“I now wish we can look together toward the future, with respect to our history”, Macron said in an interview to Algerian daily El Watan.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

W.Va. National Guard practices swift water rescues

Today in History

1884: Washington Monument completed

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4491 -0.0123 5.76%
L 2020 26.6726 -0.0339 9.23%
L 2030 30.3526 -0.0688 13.61%
L 2040 32.9960 -0.0900 15.71%
L 2050 19.0832 -0.0605 17.63%
G Fund 15.5144 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0938 0.0235 3.33%
C Fund 36.9482 -0.1369 20.49%
S Fund 47.5889 -0.3664 17.67%
I Fund 30.1634 -0.0651 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.