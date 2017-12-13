Listen Live Sports

Gillibrand gets fight she wants after Trump’s fiery tweet

December 13, 2017 4:37 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand got a fight she wants after President Donald Trump attacked her in a provocative tweet that claimed she’d begged him for campaign contributions and would “do anything” for them.

Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, is up for re-election next year and is considered a possible presidential contender in 2020. She’s been a leading voice in the national debate over how to confront sexual assault and harassment.

She’s argued that the rules in institutions from Congress to Hollywood to the U.S. military are set to benefit the powerful and the favored at the expense of the vulnerable.

A fiery exchange with Trump on Tuesday could brighten the spotlight on Gillibrand’s campaign to upend the dynamics and put power in the hands of the victims.

