Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Groups ask Congress for DACA fix this year

December 1, 2017 1:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Activists, business groups and religious leaders are urging Congress to pass legislation this year to protect some 800,000 young immigrants brought illegally to the United States as children.

The groups calling for the legislation Friday included the Service Employees International Union, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

The young immigrants are facing an uncertain future after President Donald Trump’s decision to end the Obama-era temporary protections. Trump has given Congress until March to come up with a fix.

House Speaker Paul Ryan has said he does not see the need to act before March.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from SBA, NARA and GSA share how to keep data secure in a hybrid environment

Advertisement

___

Follow Luis Alonso Lugo on Twitter: www.twitter.com/luisalonsolugo

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Customs and Border Protection K-9 inspects mail room

Today in History

1824: House elects John Q. Adams president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4702 0.0216 5.10%
L 2020 26.7370 0.0543 8.16%
L 2030 30.4886 0.1043 11.87%
L 2040 33.1751 0.1330 13.66%
L 2050 19.2042 0.0873 15.29%
G Fund 15.5093 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0291 -0.0286 3.44%
C Fund 37.1975 0.3157 16.90%
S Fund 48.2398 0.1822 14.35%
I Fund 30.3690 0.0459 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.