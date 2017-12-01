Listen Live Sports

Gunmen attack agriculture institute in Pakistan, wounding 11

December 1, 2017 1:31 am
 
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say gunmen have stormed a government complex in the northwestern city of Peshawar, wounding 11 people.

Police chief Salahuddin Mahsud of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province says attackers opened fire early Friday on the main gate of a provincial Agricultural Department complex, wounding two guards and two students.

Mahsud said three attackers clad in women’s burqas then reached the gate in a rickshaw and opened fire to clear their way to the building. Seven others were wounded in the ensuing firefight.

Mahsud said security forces killed one gunman who holed up in a building in the complex, which houses offices, a teaching institute and a hostel. Hospital officials said 11 wounded were brought in, including four security men, a reporter and six students.

Mahsud says dozens of people were rescued.

