Honduras’ electoral court finds results “consistent”

December 10, 2017 1:08 pm
 
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Honduras’ electoral court has finished a hand recount of votes in nearly 5,000 ballot boxes and says that results are “extremely consistent” with original data.

Court president David Matamoros says that the recount of less than one-third of the total number of boxes showed that tallies done at polling stations were well-executed.

The court’s original tally put President Juan Orlando Hernandez ahead by more than 52,000 votes or 1.6 percent in the presidential election of Nov. 26. But the electoral process was plagued by delays and inconsistencies and challenger Salvador Nasralla formally challenged the results Friday and demanded a full recount.

The electoral court has 30 days from the contest to declare a winner, potentially placing an announcement square in the holiday season.

