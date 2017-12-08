Listen Live Sports

House Democrats want financial records tied to Russia probe

December 8, 2017 1:14 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats on the House Financial Services Committee are pressing Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to turn over records detailing any financial ties between President Donald Trump, his family and associates and Russian interests.

The push for documents by ranking member Rep. Maxine Waters of California and other Democrats renews an earlier attempt from last May that produced no records. Mnuchin told Waters during a July hearing that any records would have to be obtained from other congressional inquiries.

The committee’s Democrats are seeking records from Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, which collects and analyzes banking and other financial documents in coordination with law enforcement.

The Democrats cited a recent news report claiming that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross failed to disclose an investment in an offshore entity linked to Russian interests.

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4537 0.0118 5.76%
L 2020 26.6824 0.0310 9.23%
L 2030 30.3699 0.0618 13.61%
L 2040 33.0179 0.0807 15.71%
L 2050 19.0977 0.0544 17.63%
G Fund 15.5164 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0799 -0.0374 3.33%
C Fund 37.0601 0.1151 20.49%
S Fund 47.7578 0.3784 17.67%
I Fund 30.0362 0.0561 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.