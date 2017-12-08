House Democrats want financial records tied to Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats on the House Financial Services Committee are pressing Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to turn over records detailing any financial ties between President Donald Trump, his family and associates and Russian interests.

The push for documents by ranking member Rep. Maxine Waters of California and other Democrats renews an earlier attempt from last May that produced no records. Mnuchin told Waters during a July hearing that any records would have to be obtained from other congressional inquiries.

The committee’s Democrats are seeking records from Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, which collects and analyzes banking and other financial documents in coordination with law enforcement.

The Democrats cited a recent news report claiming that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross failed to disclose an investment in an offshore entity linked to Russian interests.