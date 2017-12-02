House GOP unveils plan to avert government shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — House GOP leaders have unveiled a plan to avert a government shutdown next weekend and keep the government open through Dec. 22.

The measure released on Saturday would buy time for bipartisan talks on a bigger budget agreement that would give both the Pentagon and government agencies significant relief from a pending budget freeze.

The move comes despite opposition from some GOP conservatives who think they’re being set up for a pre-Christmas deal they won’t like.

House Democrats say they won’t vote for the legislation without protections for immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.

Talks on a budget agreement are likely to restart next week after a setback on Tuesday when top Democrats pulled out of a meeting with President Donald Trump after he attacked them on Twitter.